Lisk (LSK) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.15 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. During the last week, Lisk has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $141.86 million and $4.15 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004741 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00018961 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006716 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005406 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002365 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004341 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000633 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,941,003 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.