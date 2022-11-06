Litecoin Cash Trading Up 3.5% This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $1,011.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 769,714,825 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 769,666,043.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00282399 USD and is down -10.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $128.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.