Litecoin Market Capitalization Hits $4.97 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $4.97 billion and approximately $983.33 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $69.48 or 0.00328818 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000562 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00019680 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000747 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001284 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002551 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00018954 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Litecoin Profile
Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,554,469 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.
