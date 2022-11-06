Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 62.13 ($0.72).

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLOY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 73 ($0.84) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 64 ($0.74) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 83 ($0.96) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 58 ($0.67) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Lloyds Banking Group

In related news, insider Scott Wheway bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £66,000 ($76,309.40). In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Charlie Nunn purchased 281,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £135,338.40 ($156,478.67). Also, insider Scott Wheway purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £66,000 ($76,309.40).

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 1.2 %

About Lloyds Banking Group

LON LLOY opened at GBX 42.75 ($0.49) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 43.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 43.98. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 56 ($0.65). The stock has a market cap of £28.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 712.50.

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.