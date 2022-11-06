Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.71.
LYG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.65) to GBX 58 ($0.67) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.71) to GBX 64 ($0.74) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.49) to GBX 44 ($0.51) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.64) to GBX 50 ($0.58) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 286,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 80.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 66,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 29,659 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 51,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 193,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 54,064 shares during the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
