Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.71.

LYG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.65) to GBX 58 ($0.67) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.71) to GBX 64 ($0.74) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.49) to GBX 44 ($0.51) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.64) to GBX 50 ($0.58) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 286,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 80.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 66,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 29,659 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 51,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 193,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 54,064 shares during the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

