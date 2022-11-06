Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.55-$21.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.25 billion-$65.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.29 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $460.67.

Shares of LMT traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $481.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,651. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $328.20 and a one year high of $491.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $426.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.21.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

