Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.55-$21.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.25 billion-$65.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.29 billion.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $460.67.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $481.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,651. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $426.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.21. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $328.20 and a one year high of $491.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,200,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 77,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,328,000 after buying an additional 52,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 215,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,334,000 after buying an additional 47,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

