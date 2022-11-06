Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2022

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.55-$21.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.25 billion-$65.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.29 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $460.67.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $481.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,651. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $426.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.21. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $328.20 and a one year high of $491.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,200,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 77,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,328,000 after buying an additional 52,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 215,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,334,000 after buying an additional 47,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.