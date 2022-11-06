Loom Network Price Tops $0.0534 on Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 6th. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0534 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $69.48 million and $10.10 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loom Network has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.63 or 0.00601180 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,647.94 or 0.31314469 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.