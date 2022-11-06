Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Trimmed by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,999 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $182.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.42. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.78.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.