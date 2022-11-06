Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.10-$13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 billion-$99.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.90 billion.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $182.15 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $233.78.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.5% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

