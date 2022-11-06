Lumi Credits 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,775.00 (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $1,775.00 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lumi Credits alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.96 or 0.00601784 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,665.47 or 0.31345950 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lumi Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lumi Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.