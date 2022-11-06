LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 133.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LYB opened at $83.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

