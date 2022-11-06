M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on November 23rd

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th.

M.D.C. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. M.D.C. has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect M.D.C. to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

MDC opened at $29.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average is $33.34. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $230,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,519 shares in the company, valued at $584,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 22,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in M.D.C. by 278.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $31.50 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

