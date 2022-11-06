Mad River Investors Buys 143,900 Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Mad River Investors boosted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 143,900 shares during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust makes up about 4.2% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mad River Investors owned 0.70% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,052.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 37,895 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $2,620,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 108.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $1,934,000.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $23.08.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 5,082.02% and a net margin of 93.84%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.60%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

