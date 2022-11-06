Mad River Investors Sells 5,226 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Mad River Investors lessened its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the period. Howard Hughes comprises about 0.9% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,430.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes Stock Up 2.0 %

HHC stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.07. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Howard Hughes Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.