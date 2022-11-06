Magna International Inc. (MG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.613 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of MG opened at C$76.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$71.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$75.64. Magna International has a 12 month low of C$63.55 and a 12 month high of C$113.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International to C$62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Magna International to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Magna International to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.70.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

