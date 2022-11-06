Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.88.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average is $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,028,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,387,000 after buying an additional 62,560 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after acquiring an additional 354,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,170,000 after purchasing an additional 394,053 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,776,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,619,000 after purchasing an additional 614,958 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,317,000 after purchasing an additional 171,135 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

