Maiar DEX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $176,548.00 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 6th. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $353.49 million and approximately $176,548.00 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,240.07 or 0.99973534 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008130 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019373 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00038457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00049176 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00022914 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004646 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00251618 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00005484 USD and is down -5.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $206,814.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.