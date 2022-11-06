Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mannatech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech Stock Up 1.5 %

Mannatech stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Mannatech Announces Dividend

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech during the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Mannatech by 1,090.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mannatech in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.