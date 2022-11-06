Maple (MPL) Trading Down 11.4% This Week

Maple (MPL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Maple coin can now be bought for approximately $13.23 or 0.00062416 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Maple has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Maple has a market capitalization of $51.25 million and $821,126.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003261 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.45 or 0.00596901 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,586.70 or 0.31091600 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000289 BTC.
About Maple
Maple’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Maple
