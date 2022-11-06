Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 106.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 6.9 %

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.75.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 74.03%. The business had revenue of $242.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.91 million. Research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 53,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 35,330 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $850,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

