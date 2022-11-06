Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,482 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Marriott International worth $42,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Marriott International by 1,261.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $148.96 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

