Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Tesco Pension Investment Ltd

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397,508 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 3.7% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned about 0.08% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $63,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Shares of MMC traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.37. 1,167,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.26 and a 200 day moving average of $158.66. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

