Masonite International (DOOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter. Masonite International has set its FY22 guidance at $9.60-$10.60 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.15. Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Masonite International to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Masonite International Price Performance
Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.99 and a 200 day moving average of $81.01. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Masonite International by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Masonite International by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.
About Masonite International
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.
See Also
