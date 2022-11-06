MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion. MasTec also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.02-$3.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.20.

MTZ stock traded up $12.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,238,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. MasTec has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 1.36.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. MasTec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MasTec will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

