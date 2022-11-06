Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAXR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Maxar Technologies Trading Up 10.8 %

NYSE:MAXR opened at $22.74 on Friday. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. State Street Corp grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,407,000 after purchasing an additional 434,992 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 58.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,965,000 after purchasing an additional 431,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,228,000 after purchasing an additional 424,367 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 67.8% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 859,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 347,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 51.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 963,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,001,000 after purchasing an additional 328,446 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

