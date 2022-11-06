MBA Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

MBA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.6% of MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.60. 419,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,084. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day moving average is $64.76. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.