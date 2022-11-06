MBA Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

MBA Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $128.23. The stock had a trading volume of 998,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,265. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.72.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.