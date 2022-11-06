MBA Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MBA Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,842,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,071,178. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

