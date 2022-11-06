MBA Advisors LLC Makes New $653,000 Investment in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 39,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth $2,239,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 160.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 63.9% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at about $12,460,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at about $308,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 1.4 %

SH stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.37. The company had a trading volume of 30,073,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,992,500. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.85. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $17.71.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

