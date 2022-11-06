MBA Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

MBA Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 405.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $340,193.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,879 shares in the company, valued at $22,873,117.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $10,844,284 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of RMD traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.89. The company had a trading volume of 698,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,581. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $275.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.61 and its 200-day moving average is $218.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

