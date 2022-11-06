McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in McKesson by 1,257.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.09.

McKesson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MCK opened at $396.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.97. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $215.27 and a 12-month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

