Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,635 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank lifted its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Up 2.4 %

OKE stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.30.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 103.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on OKE. Barclays cut their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.