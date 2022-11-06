Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 104.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 17.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 22.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 168,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,967,000 after purchasing an additional 30,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $121.78 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.05.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.27.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

