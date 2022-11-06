Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $121.78 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.05.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.