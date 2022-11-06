Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,882,000 after acquiring an additional 86,200 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 78,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,762 shares of company stock worth $16,587,663 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $79.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

