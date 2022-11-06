Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $2.15 Million Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,429,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 372.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 432,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,282,000 after purchasing an additional 340,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,824,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,060,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,078,000 after purchasing an additional 131,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,564,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 3.0 %

ARW opened at $104.20 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.28.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.06. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

