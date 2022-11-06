Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 133.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 7.5 %

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

Shares of LYB stock opened at $83.66 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.31 and a 200-day moving average of $90.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.