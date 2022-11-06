Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 768.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $53.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.03. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLB. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.99.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

