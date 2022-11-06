Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Centene by 4.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus started coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.98. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. Centene’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

