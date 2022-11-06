Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 782.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,566 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 2,076.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 2,820.0% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 97.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Price Performance

NYSE:PVH opened at $52.92 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.57.

PVH Cuts Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PVH shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on PVH to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.53.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Articles

