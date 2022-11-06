Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 808 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,430 shares of company stock worth $8,693,394 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $261.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

