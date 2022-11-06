Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 409.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,918 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SKY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,842,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,490,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,316,000 after purchasing an additional 167,921 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 46.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,829,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,377,000 after purchasing an additional 582,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,482,000 after purchasing an additional 116,078 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 34.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 702,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,307,000 after purchasing an additional 180,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Skyline Champion Trading Down 1.2 %

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $46.74 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.