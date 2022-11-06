Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 11,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 49.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 303,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,124,000 after buying an additional 22,037 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $215.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $475.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on WST. StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

