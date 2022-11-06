Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 116.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,910 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,590 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 19.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,526 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,000 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,226 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.
Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance
Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.61. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94.
Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.65%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.
Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile
Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.
