Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,583 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Macy’s worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of M. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Macy’s by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Macy’s Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on M. Citigroup dropped their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $19.55. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 12.19%.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

