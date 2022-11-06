Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,331 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,411 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $159.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.55. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

