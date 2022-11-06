Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $10.50 Million Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,446 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 0.56% of InMode worth $10,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,939 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at $4,177,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 89,064 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.93. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $97.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 2.21.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

