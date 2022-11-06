Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Increases Stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,625 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Hayward were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Hayward by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 214,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 70,609 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hayward by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 644,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 72,909 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Hayward by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 628,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $8.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.62. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $28.65.
Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.
