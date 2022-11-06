Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,379 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.74. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $66.55.

